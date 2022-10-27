People Allegedly Served Food on Carton Straps; BSP's Praveen Kumar Slams TRS

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Telangana President RS Praveen Kumar slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday, 26 October, in a tweet for allegedly "damaging the self-esteem of Yadavas" by serving them food on carton straps.

Kumar shared a video which he claimed to be from Golla-Kuruma Atmeeya Sammelan organised by the TRS in Manneguda on Wednesday, 26 October ahead of the Munugode assembly bypolls scheduled for 3 November. In the 26-second video clip shared by the BSP leader, people can be seen eating food served on carton straps.

The Quint, however, has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.