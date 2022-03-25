Tamil Nadu Water Warrior's Five-Year Crusade Revives Coimbatore Waterbodies

He, along with 100 volunteers drawn from a cross-section of society, including drivers, techies, housewives, and union workers, took up the initiative and has since then improved the groundwater level as well as filling of water in tanks, ponds, and lakes.



Manikantan while speaking to IANS said: "I'm thankful to the government of India and the Jal Shakti department for selecting me for the prestigious 'Water warrior' award. This is for our team and will be an inspiration to do more in conservation and protection of water sources and improving groundwater levels."