NIA Raids in Andhra, Telangana: ‘Abuse of Power To Suppress Rights’, Says PFI

Popular Front of India (PFI) on Monday, 19 September, condemned the raids against its members conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, calling it a “vicious abuse of power to suppress minority rights movements,” The Indian Express has reported.

The NIA on Sunday had conducted raids at 38 locations across Hyderabad, Kurnool, and Nellore districts in relation to a case against Nizamabad district's Abdul Khader and 26 others. The accused is said to have provided training to commit terrorist attacks and promote enmity between different religious communities.

In its searches, the central agency has claimed to have unearthed Rs 8,31,500 in cash and incriminating material including two daggers, digital devices, and several documents.

A case was registered on 4 July against Khader by the Telangana Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly. Abdul Khader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Mohammed Imran, and Mohammed Abdul Mobin were arrested in the case.