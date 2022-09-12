NIA Raids Several Locations Across North India in a Case Probing 'Terror Gangs'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, 12 September, raided several locations across north India in a bid to probe alleged 'terror gangs' linked to the murder of Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

As per a report by news agency ANI, the raids are being conducted in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and adjoining areas.

The anti-terror agency carried out these searches in coordination with local police forces, after a recent NIA case revealed some names.

Reports indicate that some gangsters, including the key accused in Moose Wala's killing Lawrence Bishnoi, are also operating from prisons.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)