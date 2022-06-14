Newly-Weds Hacked to Death in Tamil Nadu, Woman's Brother Among Arrested

A newly married inter-caste couple was hacked to death by their relatives on Monday, 13 June.
The incident occurred at Kumbakonam in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu.
After a relationship of five months, 24-year-old Saranya, a Dalit woman, got married to 31-year-old Mohan, 31, an OBC Naikar, earlier this month, amid strict opposition from both their families.
Saranya's brother Sakthivel, who wanted her to get married to his friend, Ranjith, was infuriated by their marriage.
According to the police, Shakthivel invited them for dinner at the family residence, and after the feast, hacked both of them to death. Ranjith was also an accomplice in the murder of the couple.
However, according to the Thanjavur Police, the murder was not motivated by caste animosity. The police said that Saranya's family was furious as she broke off Ranjith's arranged marriage proposal and married someone else out of her own will.
Both the accused, Sakthivel and Ranjith, are in police custody, Thanjavur Superintendent of Police, G Ravali Priya, said.
A detailed charge sheet will be presented before the court after taking statements from eyewitnesses, relatives, friends, and locals, the police added.