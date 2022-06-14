Newly-Weds Hacked to Death in Tamil Nadu, Woman's Brother Among Arrested

According to the police, Shakthivel invited them for dinner at the family residence, and after the feast, hacked both of them to death. Ranjith was also an accomplice in the murder of the couple.

However, according to the Thanjavur Police, the murder was not motivated by caste animosity. The police said that Saranya's family was furious as she broke off Ranjith's arranged marriage proposal and married someone else out of her own will.

Both the accused, Sakthivel and Ranjith, are in police custody, Thanjavur Superintendent of Police, G Ravali Priya, said.

A detailed charge sheet will be presented before the court after taking statements from eyewitnesses, relatives, friends, and locals, the police added.