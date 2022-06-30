TN Girl Forced To Donate Oocytes at Fertility Clinics Tries To Kill Herself

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

The 16-year-old-girl from Tamil Nadu who was allegedly forced to sell her oocytes to private fertility centres by her mother, tried to take her life at a government shelter home late at night in Erode on Wednesday, 29 June.

The girl was lodged in the shelter home after the police arrested her mother and three others for the forcible donation.

She reportedly drank floor disinfectant and was rushed to Erode government medical college hospital. Her health condition is stable, said the police.

The girl had repeatedly requested the authorities to allow her to go to her relative’s place in Salem. This was denied as the investigation in the case is underway, they added.

Felling depressed, she took the extreme step because she was not allowed to visit relatives as investigation in the case is underway, the police said.