Mangaluru School Asks Students To Remove ‘Rakhi’; Retracts Move After Protest

Image used for representation only.
(Photo: iStock)
The Infant Mary School in Mangaluru found itself in a controversy after it asked five students to remove their rakhis and said that "jewellery" was not allowed in the school.
The Christian missionary school, however, retracted its actions and apologised after the parents of at least 20 students protested against the move on Thursday, 11 August.
Speaking to The Quint, Santhosh Lobo, incharge of the school, said, "We uphold the values of all religions. The incident was a mistake from some of our staff members. They have apologised for this. We have amicably resolved the issue."
The Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan was observed by the people of the country on Thursday. As per the traditions of the festival, sisters tie rakhis on the wrists of their brothers.