More Than 25 People Arrested in Karnataka's Koppal After Communal Violence

Section 144 has been imposed in the area for a week.
“More than 25 people were taken into custody in Hulihyder village related to the violence which occurred at the time of Muharram. Investigation going on,” Arunagshu Giri, Superintendent of Police, Koppal, told news agency ANI.
He also informed that two people lost their lives in the clash that broke out between two communities and assured that persons involved in the violence will be booked.
"We will book the cases. We have come to know that two groups allegedly indulged in this incident, of which two people have died. We will file the First Information Report,” he added.
Section 144 has been imposed in the area for seven days, said the SP. According to police, two people, identified as Pasha Walli (22) and Yenakapaa Talavad (60), succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, while six other people were also reported injured in the clash that took place on Thursday.
The clash broke out after a Hindu boy went to meet a Muslim girl at the Muharram programme, following which an argument broke out between the groups. Right after that the people from both communities joined in and started beating each other, which resulted in the clashes.
While the girl is from the Muslim community, the boy is from the Valmiki community. Right after that the people from both communities joined in and started beating each other, which resulted in the clashes.
A police official at the Kanakagiri Police Station told Hindustan Times that the village had already been tense after the couple eloped and had started to live together. “We brought them [the couple] back and handed them to their respective families after the woman’s family filed a missing complaint,” the official said. “The woman, however, returned to the man’s house, further adding to the tension.”
