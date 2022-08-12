More Than 25 People Arrested in Karnataka's Koppal After Communal Violence

Section 144 has been imposed in the area for seven days, said the SP. According to police, two people, identified as Pasha Walli (22) and Yenakapaa Talavad (60), succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, while six other people were also reported injured in the clash that took place on Thursday.

The clash broke out after a Hindu boy went to meet a Muslim girl at the Muharram programme, following which an argument broke out between the groups. Right after that the people from both communities joined in and started beating each other, which resulted in the clashes.

While the girl is from the Muslim community, the boy is from the Valmiki community.