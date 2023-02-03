Collegium: Why Are Madras Bar Members Opposing Bid To Promote BJP-Linked Lawyer?

The Supreme Court Collegium – a three-judge Supreme Court committee – has recommended advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, a member of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to be appointed as a judge in the Madras High Court. However, this recommendation has drawn flak from some members of the Madras Bar Association.

What happened? On 17 January 2023, Victoria Gowri was recommended by the Collegium. On 1 February, 22 advocates of the Madras High Court Bar wrote to President Draupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court Collegium demanding that the Collegium withdraw its recommendation and that the President return the file recommending Gowri’s appointment.