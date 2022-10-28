Kerala VC Row: How Much of a Say Do Governors Have in State Universities?

First, it is pertinent to note that in most states, the governor is the chancellor of state-owned universities. Every state establishes a public university through an act passed in the legislative assembly and this law makes the governor the chancellor of the university. They work as the head of the institution and also have the power to appoint vice chancellors.

The chancellor of the university also presides over the meeting of the court or the senate of the university. The court or the senate of the university has the power to create new departments and give out degrees, titles, and fellowships.

Besides this, if any university acts against what is provided by the law, the chancellor may use his power to set things right.