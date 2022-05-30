200 Booked in Kerala After Girls Seen Carrying Swords During Durga Vahini Rally

Around 200 persons were booked on Monday, 30 May, in connection with a rally organised by the Durga Vahini, the women's wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, during which swords were allegedly brandished by girls.

The procession was undertaken on 22 May in Thiruvananthapuram's Neyyattinkara.

In a video of the procession, which has gone viral, three girls in the front are seen carrying swords, and they are followed by several girls carrying long sticks.