Why the Acquittal of Bishop Franco Mulakkal Is a Travesty of Justice

According to the judge, there "is no consistency in the statement of the victim."

In addition to the strange dismissal of her disclosures about being forced to share a bed with Mulakkal, the key reason for this is that the survivor did not describe "penile penetration" by the accused in her FIS or to the doctor during medical examination.

In her additional statement to the police and in subsequent testimony, she said that she had been subjected to penetrative penile sex by Mulakkal on 12 occasions, but on the first occasion on the night of 5 May 2014, he had inserted his fingers into her vagina and forced her to handle his penis.

The judge also notes that she continued to interact with Mulakkal after the alleged instances of sexual violence, travelling with him in his car for long distances and attending functions on almost all the days.

Why This is Problematic

The survivor gave two explanations for why she held back in her FIS: a lack of comfort with the police officer who took it down (as mentioned, this is an all-too-common experience for women who complain about sexual assault) and the fact that it was recorded at the convent, albeit in a parlour with no other nuns present.

The judge dismisses both these explanations in a cavalier manner, ignoring the tremendous discomfort the survivor would have felt when discussing what was, even if against her will, a violation of her vow of chastity, one of the most important things for a nun.