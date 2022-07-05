'Slip of Tongue': Kerala Min Cheriyan Apologises for Anti-Constitution Remarks

Saji Cherian, Kerala Minister for Culture, Fisheries and Film.
Kerala Minister for Culture, Fisheries, and Film and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Saji Cheriyan on Tuesday, 5 July, apologised for his controversial statements criticising the Constitution, saying his remarks were misinterpreted.
This comes after Cheriyan had said that the Constitution "condones exploitation" and was written in a way to help "plunder" people of the country. The remarks were made at a recently held political programme at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.
The issue came to light after visuals of the speech were aired by regional television channels on Tuesday, drawing criticism.
Cheriyan further alleged that India does not accept workers' protests and claimed this was the reason certain "millionaires" in the corporate sector have increased their assets tremendously.
He had said,
Several people, including Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, hit out at the controversial remarks. Cheriyan's statements were also condemned by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran. They urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to remove Cheriyan from the Cabinet and threatened to seek legal remedies against him.
Satheesan said, "By insulting the Constitution, Saji Cheriyan violated the oath of office. He not only humiliated the architects of the Constitution but also insulted values like secularism and democracy. He should resign or should be shunted out from the ministry. Otherwise, we will seek legal measures against him."
The Congress demanded on Tuesday that Cheriyan should be sacked immediately and said that the minister has "insulted" the ideals of India.
Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal strongly condemned and denounced the remarks by Cheriyan.
"He has not only insulted the Constitution he took an oath to, but Babasaheb Ambedkar and the ideals of India. He must resign or be removed instantly," Venugopal said.
Reacting sharply to the minister's remarks, Congress' general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter that Cheriyan, who made the most "obnoxious remarks" on the Constitution he swore an oath on, should be sacked immediately.
However, the CPI (M) on Tuesday rejected the Opposition’s call for the resignation of Cheriyan, terming his statements as “just a slip of tongue.”
CPI(M) politburo member MA Baby said that Cheriyan is also a member of the party's Kerala state Secretariat, explained that no criticism was made against the Constitution.
Baby said, “The minister has said what he meant was the current socio-economic system prevailing in the country. Cheriyan said he has said nothing adverse against the Constitution.”
Speaking to Malayalam reporters in New Delhi, Baby said that Cheriyan's remarks were misinterpreted and there was no need to ask for his resignation on the basis of it.
