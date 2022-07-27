Kerala Man's Death After Police Brutality Results in the Transfer of 28 Cops

Some of the police personnel have been accused of being responsible for the death of Sajeevan, a labourer who collapsed and died minutes after being released from the station.
(Photo: The News Minute)
The Kerala government on Tuesday, 26 July, transferred a total of 28 police personnel and officials of the Vadakara police station in Kozhikode district.
He was allegedly beaten up in custody by the sub inspector and civil police officer at the station on the night of 21 July.
Inspector General of Police North Zone T Vikram confirmed the mass transfer to TNM.
A total of 56 people have been transferred, including those who will replace the strength at the Vadakara station. Sajeevan, 42, was a native of Kalleri near Vadakara and a tree cutter.
A car he was travelling in along with his friends collided with another car at Adaykkatheruvu on 21 July at around 11:30 pm. The police who arrived at the spot took Sajeevan and his friend Jubair to the police station. According to Jubair, the police beat Sajeevan with a lot of force multiple times and ignored when he complained of chest pain, calling it a gas problem.
He died a few minutes after being brought to the hospital. Both his family and his friends believe that his life could have been saved if the police had acted promptly.
T Vikram had submitted a report about the incident. The case is now being investigated by the Crime Branch.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)