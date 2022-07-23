No More Girls- or Boys-Only Schools in Kerala, Says Child Rights Commission

Advocating a change in mindset of the parents, the Commission said, “Parents who are under the impression that giving admission to boys would destroy the discipline of schools and hamper the freedom of girls should be scientifically told about the benefits of mixed education. School authorities and PTAs should take the initiative for this.”

International studies on co-ed schools have shown that such schools would instil mutual respect and ensure gender equality, the order stated.

The Kerala government has, however, shown apprehension with the implementation of the order. Education Minister V Sivankutty said that while it supports the Commission’s aim, it cannot be implemented all at once, Mathrubhumi reported.