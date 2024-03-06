'He Knew the Dangers, but He Went for Us...': Kin of Kerala Man Killed in Israel

"Nibin moved to Israel for work in mid-December [2023]. Of course, he knew the dangers, but he did it because things were difficult at home," said Ammu, a native of Kerala's Kollam, merely days after she learnt that her brother-in-law, 31-year-old Pat Nibin Maxwell, was killed in a missile strike near an orchard in north Israel's Margaliot on Monday, 4 March.

Nibin worked as an agricultural labourer on a farm near the Israel-Lebanon border. He is survived by his wife, who is seven months pregnant, and their five-year-old daughter.

Two others from Kerala's Idukki, Paul Melvin (28) and Bush Joseph George (31), were also injured in the attack, which was caused by an anti-tank missile allegedly fired by the Hezbollah faction in Lebanon. The injured are under treatment at a hospital in Israel.