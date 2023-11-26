4 People Killed, 50 Injured in CUSAT Stampede in Kerala: What Led to Accident?

Four people were killed in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala's Ernakulam district on the night of Saturday, 25 November. Three of them were engineering students at the university, whereas the fourth person was a Palakkad native who was in the university at the time of the incident.

What happened? The incident occurred at an amphitheatre on the CUSAT campus ahead of a concert by singer Nikhita Gandhi, organised as part of an annual college fest, 'Dhishna.'

The entry into the concert was restricted. However, as it started raining on Saturday night, those who were standing outside rushed into the amphitheatre to take shelter. Reportedly, several people who were standing on the stairs of the auditorium fell, and were trampled on by the crowd.

Over 50 people have reportedly been injured and at least two are in critical condition, as per OnManorama.