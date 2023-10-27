Atif Aslam Pauses Concert Mid-Way; Singer Refuses Money Thrown at Him

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Atif Aslam Pauses Concert Mid-Way; Singer Refuses Money Thrown at Him

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam calmly responded to a fan who threw money at him during his concert in the US.
Atif Aslam 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam was seen pausing his concert mid-way to refuse money that fans threw at him. The incident was recorded in a video that is currently going viral on the internet.

In the video, the fan is seen coming closer to the stage and throwing money at the singer. The singer responds calmly, "My friend, Donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money."

Take a look:

Atif is a popular singer who has a fan base in India as well. Moreover, he has also sung songs for Bollywood films. From Race 2 to Ajaab Prem Ki Gazaab Kahaani the singer has crooned to the tunes of many major Bollywood films.

He is currently in the US. The performance took place in New York.

