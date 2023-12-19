Karnataka: Principal, Teacher Held as Dalit Students Forced To Clean Septic Tank

The principal and a teacher of a residential school in Karnataka's Kolar district were arrested on Sunday, 17 December, after they allegedly forced a group of Dalit students to clean a septic tank as 'punishment'.

The incident came to light earlier on 17 December, after a video shot by a teacher of the school – which reportedly showed the students cleaning the tank – went viral on social media.

What happened? The video purportedly showed six to seven students of the Morarji Desai Residential School in Kolar's Malur Taluk cleaning the septic tank with their hands as 'punishment'. The students were studying in Classes 7 to 9.

And then? The Karnataka government suspended principal Bharathamma, two teachers Muniyappa and Abhishek, and a hostel warden Manjunath on the grounds of negligence, Hindustan Times reported.