Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South india  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20195 Workers Dead After Being Trapped in a Warehouse in Karnataka's Vijaypura

5 Workers Dead After Being Trapped in a Warehouse in Karnataka's Vijaypura

At least 10 workers were trapped since Monday evening under hundreds of sacks filled with grains.
The Quint
South India News
Updated:

Several videos purportedly showed bulldozers being used to rescue the workers. The police have also been overseeing the operation, which involves using the bulldozers to scoop out grains to get the workers out safely.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Several videos purportedly showed bulldozers being used to rescue the workers. The police have also been overseeing the operation, which involves using the bulldozers to scoop out grains to get the workers out safely.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies of five workers trapped in a warehouse in Karnataka's Vijaypura industrial area since Monday, 4 December, have been retrieved so far, officials said.

The incident: At least 10 workers had been trapped under hundreds of sacks in the warehouse. The sacks are said to be filled with grains – which overturned after a maize processing plant collapsed on Monday evening.

The deceased workers have been identified as Rajesh Mukhia, Ramreez Mukhia, Samboo Mukhiya, Ram Balak, and Lukho Jadhav. They were all from Bihar.

Rescue op: Several videos purportedly showed bulldozers being used to rescue the workers. The police have also been overseeing the operation, which involves using the bulldozers to scoop out grains to get the workers out.

This incident comes days after 41 workers, who were trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi for 17 days, were rescued by officials.
Also ReadUttarkashi Tunnel Op: There's No Denying That Uttarakhand is in Dire Straits

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 05 Dec 2023,09:02 AM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT