5 Workers Dead After Being Trapped in a Warehouse in Karnataka's Vijaypura

The bodies of five workers trapped in a warehouse in Karnataka's Vijaypura industrial area since Monday, 4 December, have been retrieved so far, officials said.

The incident: At least 10 workers had been trapped under hundreds of sacks in the warehouse. The sacks are said to be filled with grains – which overturned after a maize processing plant collapsed on Monday evening.

The deceased workers have been identified as Rajesh Mukhia, Ramreez Mukhia, Samboo Mukhiya, Ram Balak, and Lukho Jadhav. They were all from Bihar.

Rescue op: Several videos purportedly showed bulldozers being used to rescue the workers. The police have also been overseeing the operation, which involves using the bulldozers to scoop out grains to get the workers out.