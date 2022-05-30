Karnataka: Hindu Groups Allege Dargah Replaced Lingayat Shrine in Bidar

The Peer Pasha Dargah in Bidar.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Sri Ram Sene in Karnataka are now claiming that Peer Pasha Dargah in Karnataka's Basavakalyan was once an Anubhava Mantapa – a socio-religious abode founded by 12th century social reformer Basavanna.
The VHP has asked for government's intervention in the matter, and has also called for a massive protest in Bidar. The protest is expected to be attended by Lingayat pontiffs.
Basavanna is believed to be the founder of Lingayat philosophy. While there is a section among the Lingayats which calls themselves non-Hindus, the majority of this caste group identify as Hindus.
Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Sri Ram Sene State President Siddalinga Swami alleged that the dargah was built over the Lingayat shrine during the Hyderabad Nizam’s period. The outfit claimed to have documental evidence to prove that the shrine was dedicated to followers of the Lingayat faith, founded by Basavanna.
Another group, All India Veeraishaiva Mahasabha has also said that they would join Sri Ram Sene in this protest if the government fails to act. Likewise, another pontiff from Belagavi’s Hukkeri Hire Matha has also called it a Hindu shrine.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured to seek a report on Hindu groups' claims. Speaking to reporters the CM said, “I will need a report on this matter. We can only ascertain based on documents.”
