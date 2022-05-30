Karnataka: Hindu Groups Allege Dargah Replaced Lingayat Shrine in Bidar

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Sri Ram Sene in Karnataka are now claiming that Peer Pasha Dargah in Karnataka's Basavakalyan was once an Anubhava Mantapa – a socio-religious abode founded by 12th century social reformer Basavanna.

The VHP has asked for government's intervention in the matter, and has also called for a massive protest in Bidar. The protest is expected to be attended by Lingayat pontiffs.

Basavanna is believed to be the founder of Lingayat philosophy. While there is a section among the Lingayats which calls themselves non-Hindus, the majority of this caste group identify as Hindus.