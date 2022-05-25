Malali Mosque Row: VHP, Bajrang Dal Perform Rituals to Lay Claim to Juma Masjid

Reacting to the on-going tussle over determining the existence of a temple in Malali, former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy criticised the right-wing organisations in the country. Speaking to reporters in Mysore, he said, “It has nothing to do with Ashtamangala Prashne. All decisions are actually taken at Keshava Krupa (RSS State Headquarters).”

Taking a jibe at VHP members in Mandya district, he added, “There is also a new issue now about Jamia Masjid in Srirangapattana. But, why are we in a hurry? Has God himself told anybody that this was the exact place where he was residing? See these developments, I am certain that the peace and harmony of the country is going to be affected,” he added.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar too has hit out at the right-wing groups. “They are killing the state. I do not care what they do at their homes. But they are not just killing themselves but are killing the state. They need to understand the repercussions of their actions on the society. The government and law will decide what needs to be done. A case should be lodged against anybody else interfering and creating confusion,” he said.

Earlier, the VHP and Bajrang Dal had approached the court to bring a stay order on the renovation work that was being carried out in Juma Masjid. Now, the right-wing groups have also demanded that the court initiate an excavation process by Archaeological Survey of India to prove the existence of a temple in Juma Masjid premises.