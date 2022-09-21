Karnataka: Dalit Boy Fined Rs 60,000 for Allegedly Touching Village Deity Idol

In another instance of caste discrimination in Karnataka, a Dalit boy in Kolar district was fined Rs 60,000 after he allegedly entered the temple of the village deity, Bhootamma, and touched the idol. The incident occurred in Ullerahalli of Malur taluk in the Kolar district.

“Last week, the village deity was taken out in a procession, when the boy belonging to a Dalit community, touched Bhootamma's (village deity) idol,” police officials told TNM. A few residents of the village, along with Gram Panchayat members, then called the boy and his family and accused them of “defiling” the idol.