Minor Dalit Girl Dies Days After 2 Men Gang-Rape, Set Her Ablaze in Pilibhit, UP

Over ten days after two men gang-raped a minor Dalit girl and set her on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, the 16-year-old succumbed to her burn injuries in the wee hours of Monday, 19 September.

She was being treated King George's Medical University hospital in Lucknow.

The two accused, Rajveer (19) and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25), were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes Act, and sent to jail, said Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu.

The incident took place in the Madhotanda area of the district on 7 September. However, it came to light when a video, wherein the victim is narrating her ordeal, went viral on Saturday.

(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)