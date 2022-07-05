ACB Raids Congress MLA's Properties, Man Attempts Self-Immolation in Protest

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka on Tuesday, 5 July conducted simultaneous raids at five properties belonging to four-time Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The raids come on the heels of an Enforcement Directorate report on alleged disproportionate assets.

An official told news agency PTI that "multiple teams of the ACB are involved in the raids since this morning. The ACB teams are verifying the documents and the investigation is on."

Meanwhile, a score of Congress party workers protested against the ACB's actions, around Khan's residence at Bamboo Bazaar.

A protester attempted to self-immolate amidst the demonstration, with videos of the incident showing him dousing himself with kerosene.