ACB Raids Congress MLA's Properties, Man Attempts Self-Immolation in Protest

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka on Tuesday, 5 July conducted simultaneous raids at five properties belonging to four-time Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.
The raids come on the heels of an Enforcement Directorate report on alleged disproportionate assets.
An official told news agency PTI that "multiple teams of the ACB are involved in the raids since this morning. The ACB teams are verifying the documents and the investigation is on."
Meanwhile, a score of Congress party workers protested against the ACB's actions, around Khan's residence at Bamboo Bazaar.
A protester attempted to self-immolate amidst the demonstration, with videos of the incident showing him dousing himself with kerosene.
As per ACB officials, the raids were conducted at Khan's residence near the Cantonment Railway station, a flat in Silver Oak Apartments, a guest house in Sadashivanagar, G K Associates office in Banashankari, and National Travels office in Kalasipalya.
On Tuesday, the Congress alleged that the ACB searches were a move to distract from the police sub-inspectors (PSI) recruitment scam, in which Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul has been arrested.
"I feel the raids were carried out to divert public attention because the ACB is under the control of the chief minister. There is no connection between the ACB and the Enforcement Directorate," former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah told reporters.
Khan's premises were raided by the ED last year, in a case pertaining to the alleged IMA Ponzi scheme worth Rs 4,000 crore in which thousands of people, mostly Muslims, were duped off their hard-earned money.
(With inputs from PTI.)
