ED Raids Properties of Cong MLA Zameer, Ex K'taka Min Roshan Baig

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 5 August, conducted raids at properties of Congress Chamrajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan. The raids started in the morning and were held at his house in Shivajinagar, offices of the National Travels in Kalasipalyam and Chamarajapet, and an apartment in UB city in Bengaluru.

National Travels is a travel company started in 1930 by Zameer’s grandfather and he along with other family members manage the company.

According to sources, the raids are in connection with the IMA scam, though the ED has not officially confirmed this. Raids are also being held at former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig’s house. According to reports, raids are being held at 15 locations belonging to both the politicians.