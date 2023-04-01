Kalakshetra Sexual Harrassment Row: Accused Booked, Students Call Off Protest

On Friday, 31 March, assistant professor Hari Padman of the college at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Tamil Nadu was booked under several sections of the IPC, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The arrest was made after an alumna of Kalakshetra filed a complaint of sexual harassment against a teacher at the Adyar All Women Police Station in Chennai. The complainant studied from 2015 to 2019 and then discontinued following the alleged sexual assault by the teacher, The Hindu reported.

What’s happening at the Chennai's reputed dance school? Kalakshetra Foundation’s Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts in Chennai is an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Culture. It is under the scanner after nearly 100 women from Kalakshetra Foundation lodged petitions with the Tamil Nadu Women's Commission complaining of verbal abuse and sexual harassment by at least four male faculty members.

The Indian Express reported that the allegations of sexual harassment at the campus came to light when Leela Samson, a former student and former director of Kalakshetra, put up a social media post only to redact it later. In the post, Samson had spoken about “a haven of the highest art and contemplation — now turning a blind eye to how young girls are treated”.

The students started protesting at the college on Thursday morning, 30 March, which continued overnight while the college remained closed. Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission chairperson AS Kumari also visited the campus and listened to their complaints in private at the Kalakshetra auditorium, The News minute reported.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu's chief minister, MK Stalin, assured legal action against those found guilty in the matter. Stalin also said that a police team, including the joint police commissioner and deputy police commissioner of Chennai, visited the college campus to probe the matter.

The students have reportedly announced that they will call off their protest after the Chennai police filed an FIR against the accused teacher in the alleged sexual harassment case. The case has been registered under Sections 354(A), 509, and 4 of the Women's Harassment Act, the police said, Hindustan Times reported.

The Quint spoke to survivors and their friends who alleged that the sexual abuse by the accused faculty members has been going on for years since 2008, but whenever they complained, the management did not take action.