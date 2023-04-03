TN Police Arrest Kalakshetra Dance Professor Accused in Sexual Harassment Case

What has happened at Kalakshetra so far? The Union government-funded institution, Chennai's reputed dance school Kalakshetra has been facing serious allegations of toxic culture and sexual harassment.

On 30 March, students of the Kalakshetra Foundation began an indefinite protest demanding the dismissal of four faculty members and accused them of sexual harassment and abuse on campus. After receiving an assurance from the State Women's Commission and Chief Minister MK Stalin that the guilty would be brought to justice, the students reportedly withdrew their protests on Friday.

Three days after the student protests were called off, the accused faculty member, Hari Padman, was arrested today. The Chennai police had earlier registered First Information Report (FIR) against Padman at the Adyar All Women Police Station and booked him under Indian Penal Code sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. On 2 April, a team of Tamil Nadu police went to Kerala to record the statements of witnesses in the sexual harassment case against Padman, The News Minute reported.