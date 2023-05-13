Karnataka Elections: After BJP Snub, Lingayat Heavyweight Jagadish Shettar Loses

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Indian National Congress (INC) leader Jagdish Shettar lost from the Hubbali-Dharwad Central seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahesh Tenginkai, during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election on Saturday, 13 May, by a margin of 34,289 votes.

A former Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Shettar resigned from the party in April after being denied a ticket to contest the assembly election and subsequently joined the INC.