Jharkhand: Villagers Set Ablaze Two Men Accused of Raping a Woman

Locals said that the two accused, Sunil Uranv and Ashish Uranv, offered the woman a lift and got her to board a vehicle with them, after which they allegedly raped her.

The incident came to light after the woman told her family about what had transpired. After the villagers were informed about the matter, they caught hold of the accused and attempted to burn them alive.

Speaking to The Quint, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Gumla district, Ehtesham Waquarib said, "The villagers caught hold of the two accused persons and set them on fire along with the vehicle they were riding."

He added that the police rushed to the spot after they got information regarding the incident and doused the fire immediately. The two accused were then sent to the local hospital, from where they were transferred to RIMS Ranchi.