Heavy Rains Continue in Kerala, Karnataka; IMD Issues Red & Orange Alerts

As incessant rains continued to wreak havoc in Kerala and Karnataka, leading to landslides and waterlogging, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for areas in the two states, on Tuesday, 2 August.

The red alert in Kerala is for all districts barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod, where orange alerts have been issued for 2 and 3 August.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in an emergency meeting on Monday, had said that till 1 August six people died in rain-related incidents and one was missing.

"Landslides, water logging in low lying areas and flash floods can be expected if the rains continue. If this amount of rain continues in Kerala there could be a crisis," he warned on Monday.