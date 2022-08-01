Kerala Rains: 5 Dead, 60 Houses Damaged, CM Signals 'Crisis' if Rain Continues

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday, 1 August, that five people had died and one was missing amid heavy rainfall in the state.

Also, five houses had completely collapsed, while 55 had partially collapsed.

"Tomorrow, Tuesday, the heavy rainfall is expected in south and central Kerala. The rain is expected to reach North Kerala in the days after that," Vijayan said.

He also said that a red alert had been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts in the state.