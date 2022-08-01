Kerala Rains: 5 Dead, 60 Houses Damaged, CM Signals 'Crisis' if Rain Continues

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: The Quint)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday, 1 August, that five people had died and one was missing amid heavy rainfall in the state.
Also, five houses had completely collapsed, while 55 had partially collapsed.
"Tomorrow, Tuesday, the heavy rainfall is expected in south and central Kerala. The rain is expected to reach North Kerala in the days after that," Vijayan said.
He also said that a red alert had been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts in the state.
Further, four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been deployed in Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, and Thrissur districts. Also, four more NDRF teams are expected to reach Kerala and will be deployed to Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam, and Malappuram.
