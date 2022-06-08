Father Kills 17-Year-Old Daughter for Relationship With Dalit Youth in Mysuru

Keeping in mind the sensitive situation, the girl was shifted to Government Girls’ Home in Mysuru. However, soon the parents wrote to the District Child Welfare Committee assuring that they would not harm her and would instead get her well educated if she returned home. But the girl after she was brought back home, was allegedly again subjected to harassment by the parents.

The police have registered a case of murder under IPC section 302. "On the night of 6 June, the girl was strangled to death by her father Suresh. It happened when the argument got out of hand and when the girl was leaving the parent's house for her boyfriend's place. The girl's body was then dumped in a nearby farm. However, the father surrendered himself the next day. We have registered a case against both the parents. They are currently in judicial custody," said the police to The Quint.

It was also reported that the District Child Welfare Committee in Mysore said that the girl was reluctant to go back to her parents. However, she agreed to return home on a condition that parents give her an assurance to not harass her. The authorities also told the reporters that the girl was allowed to go home only after the parents gave a written statement and after the officials conducted an investigation into her safety.