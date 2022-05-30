Dalit Family Enters Temple in Karnataka's Yadgir Amid Tight Police Security

Following this, on 27 May, CB Vedamurthy, superintendent of police (SP), visited the residents of both villages and carried out peace talks. He reportedly told all residents that everyone had the right to enter temples and perform puja.

He also informed them that legal action would be taken if Dalits are denied entry. Still, some members of the upper caste community were not convinced and the situation remained tense.

With no other solution at hand, the police along with the taluk administration imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC at the two villages and beefed up security.