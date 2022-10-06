Explained | Why Bengaluru's BBMP Still Lacks an Elected Municipal Council

With the population expansion in Bangalore in the past few decades, the BBMP has faced a barrage of problems including repeated allegations of corruption. Structural changes, in terms of new wards or decentralisation of BBMP, have been recommended on multiple occasions.

2015: An expert committee for BBMP restructuring was constituted and it put forward certain suggestions.

Based on the population growth in Bengaluru from 2001 to 2011, the committee recommended that the city have 400 wards and five decentralised Municipal Corporations. Each ward in the city's outskirts was recommended to have a population of about 20,000 persons and in the core areas of the city, each ward could have 30,000 people.

However, despite the recommendations, the delimitation exercise could not be undertaken until 2020.

24 September 2020: The state Legislative Assembly passed Karnataka Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill to increase the number of civic wards in Bengaluru to at total of 250.

6 October 2020: The then Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa approved the select committee’s decision and, going by numerology, agreed to have 243 wards. The committee was then tasked with the division of older wards to form 243 new wards.

10 December 2020: BS Yediyurappa's government passed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Bill, 2020 in the Karnataka legislature. The BBMP Act, which now governs the municipal corporation, made several changes to BBMP’s structure.

For instance, the term length of the mayor and the deputy mayor was increased to five years from one year and number of zones was increased from eight to 15.