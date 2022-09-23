Temple Entry: How Two Dalit Families in Karnataka Are Fighting Casteist Boycott

A Dalit family in Kolar replaces images of Hindu deities with a photograph of BR Ambedkar and an idol of Buddha, after having faced social boycotting due to temple entry.
(Image: Aroop Mishra/ The Quint)
Two families in Karnataka are facing caste-based discrimination and violence in two different districts of the state.
While the first incident took place a year ago, in September 2021 in Koppal district, the other and more recent one took place on 8 September 2022 in Kolar district.
In both the cases, a minor had entered the village temple, due to which Dalit families were asked to pay the fine by the panchayat which later socially boycotted them. The families continue to face social discrimination and are living in fear.
On the evening of 4 September, Chandrashekhar Shivappa Dasar, a Dalit farmer and his 3-year-old son went near the Hanuman temple in Kustagi's Miyapur. As it started raining, the child went inside the temple premises for taking shelter. Witnessing the Dalit boy entering the temple, the Hindu-caste group belonging to the Ganiga community demanded a fine of Rs 25,000. They threatened them of dire consequences if the family failed to pay the fine.
Unable to bear the boycott and lack of livelihood, Chandrashekhar Dasar with his pregnant wife left his village for Kushtagi town to live with his in-laws. However, the family says it wishes to move back, but finds no opportunity and fears social boycott
Sources in the police department also said that the number of cases related to caste-based violence and discrimination has increased in the district in the past one year.
Meanwhile, Chidanandappa, the deputy director of the Social Welfare Department, told The Quint, "Effort are being made to help the family. They chose to move to the town and we have ensured that the child is admitted to a Vijaya Chandrashekara Public School in the town. We have given an amount of Rs 75,000 till now to the family."
The family is also being sanctioned a loan of Rs 5 lakh for building a car wash centre with a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh. When asked when the process would get completed, the department did not give a definitive date.
A family of a 15-year-old Dalit boy was threatened and slapped with a fine of Rs 60,000 by village panchayat members, after the boy entered the village Bhootamma (a village deity) temple and touched the holy pole next to the deity. The incident took place in Kolar's Ullerahalli village.
The boy was allegedly heckled after the incident, which took place on 8 September, and the village council convened two days later demanding the family to pay the fine as they had 'defiled' the temple.
The police filed a case under provisions of SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act and arrested eight people for trying to penalise the Dalit family. Soon, the MLA of Malur visited the village also took the Dalit family inside the temple and assured them security.
In an attempt to assert their identities and be a part of the caste fold, the family said that it would wish to embrace Buddhism like BR Ambedkar.
"Today, they (caste Hindu villagers) have been arrested and our political representatives ensured our entry to the temple. But, I am certain that the way forward is to abide by the constitution and eventually get rid of the caste system."
A similar incident was also reported in May, after a Dalit family was initially barred from entering the temple, but later entered the shrine with police protection in Yadgir's Amlihal village. The opposition to the family's entry was steeped in local caste politics that the police had to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC.
