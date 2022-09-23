Temple Entry: How Two Dalit Families in Karnataka Are Fighting Casteist Boycott

Two families in Karnataka are facing caste-based discrimination and violence in two different districts of the state.

While the first incident took place a year ago, in September 2021 in Koppal district, the other and more recent one took place on 8 September 2022 in Kolar district.

In both the cases, a minor had entered the village temple, due to which Dalit families were asked to pay the fine by the panchayat which later socially boycotted them. The families continue to face social discrimination and are living in fear.