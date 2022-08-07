Ex-AICC Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Joins BJP Days After Quitting Congress

File photo of Dasoju Sravan.
(Facebook/ Dasoju Sravan)
In a setback to the Congress in Telangana, former All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 7 August.
He joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister and party leader G Kishan Reddy.
Sravan resigned from the Congress on Friday, 5 August, alleging chaos based on the "whims and fancy (sic)" of the state Congress unit chief Revanth Reddy.
He said,
Sravan alleged that Reddy had no regard for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's ideals and added, "He (Reddy) is showing disregard toward backward classes, demonstrating upper-class hegemony. Because of Reddy, Congress pushed to a position where they cannot fight the dictatorial rule of KCR. I thus resign with resentment."
He claimed that he spoke with Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh but they were "helpless" because of Reddy's "erratic attitude."
He said, "My views against KCR or TRS won't change just because I have quit the party. Since 2014, I am continuing to fight against KCR and will continue to fight against KCR."
(With inputs from ANI.)
