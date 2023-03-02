Erode East Bypoll Results: Congress' EVKS Elangovan Leads Over AIADMK Candidate

Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, backed by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), is leading in Erode East seat.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, backed by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), is leading by over 21,000 votes at the end of fourth round in the pivotal Erode East bypoll on Thursday, 2 March.
The election was necessitated after the sudden demise of Elangovan's son Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera.
Why is the election significant? The election has given an opportunity for the two All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) factions, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS), to individually assert themselves as the supreme leaders of their party. For DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin,' the by-election will also work as a test of the government's popularity and set the mood for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Who is contesting? While as many as 77 candidates are in the fray, the main battle is between former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan of the Congress and AIADMK's KS Thennarasu, a former legislator.
How are the votes being counted? Votes are being counted over 15 rounds across 16 tables by more than 100 counting officials. Each table is monitored by a micro-observer and three officers.
When will the result come out? The vote-counting exercise is expected to be completed before 5 pm on 2 March. On 27 February, 1.70 lakh voters (74.79 percent) exercised their voting rights, out of 2.27 lakh voters.
