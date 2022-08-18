AIADMK Feud: EPS Appeals Against Madras High Court's Order in Favour of OPS

Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday, 18 August, filed an appeal against the Madras High Court's order in favour of O Panneerselvam (OPS), which had invalidated the move to make EPS the party chief during a general council meeting of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on 11 July.

Senior Counsel Vijay Narayan, who was representing EPS, called for an urgent hearing of the appeal, which the court agreed to take up on Monday if the Registry numbers the appeal by Thursday afternoon.

In his plea, EPS claimed that the single judge bench of the Madras High Court completely ignored the fact that the posts of the coordinator and joint coordinator of the party had lapsed and hence under no circumstances could they jointly act to convene a meeting of the executive council or general council as directed by the judge.