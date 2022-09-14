'You're a Shudra Till You Remain Hindu': DMK MP Sparks Row; BJP Files Complaint

This is despite the fact that a section of Lingayats had filed a case, arguing that they have different religious practises as compared to Hindus and that they did not want to be included in the same category.

"Does such an atrocity happen elsewhere?" the DMK leader had asked.

Raja was speaking at an event for collecting subscriptions for the paper Viduthalai.

He said that the BJP was attempting to "saffronise" all institutions, like the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, and Parliament, apart from central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Hereafter, we should not hesitate to question who a Hindu is, in papers like Murasoli, Theekkathir, and Viduthalai. I don’t want to be a Hindu. We need the right to ask ‘why do you want to keep me a Hindu?'" the Nilgiris MP added.