Karnataka: Muslim Student Assaulted by Collegemates for Speaking to Hindu Girl

A Muslim student was beaten up by other students from his college allegedly for speaking to a Hindu girl, who is his friend from the same college, in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, 30 August, the police said.
The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the students who beat him up under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), among others, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
On Tuesday, two boys named Dikshit and Dhanush, who are final-year BBA students, asked Saneef to come to the college ground as they wanted to speak with him.
As he got to the ground, other students – Dikshit, Dhanush, Prajwal, Tanuj, Akshay, Mokshit, and Gautam – from the same college began beating him up with wooden logs. The accused pushed Saneef onto the ground, kicked him, and threatened to kill him if he continued to speak to the Hindu girl.
The girl tried to help Saneef but the accused took their photos and threatened to post them on social media, the police said, according to The Indian Express.
Saneef then went and got himself treated at the Sullia government hospital and lodged a complaint at the Sullia police station.
The police said that an investigation was underway. However, no arrests have been made so far, reported The Indian Express.
