Delhi Excise Case: Kavitha Accuses ED of Violating Law; Defers 2nd Appearance

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha has informed Enforcement Directorate that she will not appear in person for the second round of questioning which was scheduled to be held at the ED office in Delhi on Thursday, 16 March.

Kavitha had earlier appeared before the ED on 11 March, for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The probe agency investigating the case has accused her close aides of having offered kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party leaders to bend the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) to help their businesses reap profits.

On 16 March, Kavitha authorised her party Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) General Secretary Soma Bharat Kumar to appear on her behalf and provide ED with the documents that the agency's sleuths had sought.

In a representation to the ED, dated 16 March, Kavitha wrote: