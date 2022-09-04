CPI(M)'s KK Shailaja Declines Ramon Magsaysay Award After Party Decision: Report

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former health minister of Kerala KK Shailaja declined the Ramon Magsaysay Award for 2022 after discussions with the party, reported The New Indian Express on Sunday, 4 September.

As per the report, Shailaja was shortlisted by the award foundation for her management of the Nipah and COVID-19 outbreaks in Kerala. As the state won international accolades for its handling of the crises, the former health minister's work was prominently highlighted by national and international media.