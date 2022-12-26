'We Were Verbally Abused': How a Kerala Church's LGBTQ-Themed Star Sparked Row

A church in Kerala's Ernakulam district is in the eye of a storm for spreading the message of 'one love' through an LGBTQIA+-themed decorative star that it had put up this Christmas.

What happened? A youth group at St Mary's Forane Church in Tripunithura hung the star around three weeks ago with the intention of spreading the message of "humanism, inclusivity, and fraternity." Days later, the church and its members were allegedly subjected to cyberbullying by "religious fundamentalists," James Panavelil, the assistant vicar of the parish, told The Quint.