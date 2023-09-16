Hardline Right-Winger, Now Arrested in Duping Case: Who Is Chaithra Kundapura?

Student agitation: Kundapura shot to prominence in the ABVP in 2015 after she led an agitation demanding justice for Rathna Kothari and Akshatha Devadiga, two students from PU College in Byndoor, who were found murdered under mysterious circumstances in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Arrest for assault: In 2018, Kundapura and five others was arrested for assaulting a Hindu Jagarana Vedike taluk secretary, Guruprasad Panja, during a verbal altercation about conducting a ritual, as per The News Minute. Panja was attacked using a steel rod by one of Kundapura's aides.

She was booked under IPC 351 (assault).

Provocatice speeches: In October 2021, the Mangaluru Police filed a case against Kundapura for 'hate speech' at a Bajrang Dal and Durgavahini programme in Mangaluru's Surathkal. In her speech, she warned Muslims to "stop love jihad," and said: "If they continue with 'love jihad', Bajrang Dal workers will start doing the same with women from their community."

She also said they "will bring Muslim women out of their houses, make them remove their burqas and apply kumkum (vermilion) on them."