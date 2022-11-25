Bengaluru Voter Data Theft: What Political, Legal Action Did Cong & BJP Take?

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in Karnataka are at loggerheads over the voter data theft case, after Bengaluru Police arrested the director of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Chilume, Krishnappa Ravikumar for allegedly illegally collecting voters' personal data.

What's happening now?

While the Congress submitted a memorandum to the election commission, the BJP too wrote a letter to the chief election commissioner on 23 November, 2022.

But that's not all.