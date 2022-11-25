Bengaluru Voter Data Theft: What Political, Legal Action Did Cong & BJP Take?

Congress approached the Chief Election Commissioner and asked for a probe on NGO Chilume-BJP's connection in Karnataka.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in Karnataka are at loggerheads over the voter data theft case, after Bengaluru Police arrested the director of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Chilume, Krishnappa Ravikumar for allegedly illegally collecting voters' personal data.
What's happening now?
While the Congress submitted a memorandum to the election commission, the BJP too wrote a letter to the chief election commissioner on 23 November, 2022.
But that's not all.
Why Did the Congress Move ECI?
The Congress in Karnataka has claimed that Chilume has links with the BJP.
The accusation:
The BJP hired Chilume and issued fake ID cards, signed by electoral officers in 28 constituencies, to the NGO.
In the pretext of spreading awareness, Chilume was committing fraud, cheating, and impersonating Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, under the political patronage of Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
What's BJP's Counter?
The BJP has also sought action against Chilume for voter data theft. However, the ruling party has denied any connection with the NGO.
The defence:
BJP has claimed that it was Congress which employed Chilume the first time in 2018.
Deletion of names from voting list was carried out by Election Commission of India and its officers, independent of the state government's involvement, to ensure there were no double entries.
Politics aside, what is being done?
Both Karnataka Police and BBMP have taken action, at least nominally.
What has the Bengaluru police done?
Halasuru Gate Police has arrested seven persons in connection with the case.
The police have also questioned 45 electoral registration officers and their assistants, working for the BBMP, who were allegedly responsible for issuing fake ID cards.
What has the BBMP done?
The BBMP has suspended three of its revenue officers who also acted as electoral officers in Assembly constituencies of Mahadevapura, Chikkapete, and Shivaji Nagar.
A departmental enquiry has been initiated against all three.
