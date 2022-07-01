Fight for Dignity: Sanitation Workers Go on Indefinite Strike in Karnataka

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was mandated to distribute new uniforms, gloves, sanitisers, and safety gear every year, ever since the workers started protesting during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many did not seem to have proper uniforms even after two years.

At Bengaluru's Freedom Park, The Quint met Venkatesh V, a 45 year old sweeper, who has been working with the BBMP since 2010. "We are given only one set of uniform per year. However, I haven't received mine for the past two years. I continue to wear this as the Marshals on duty fine us for indiscipline," he said.