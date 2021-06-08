Indian Govt Must Realise That Insurance Can’t Replace Healthcare

Consider this; just about 4 percent of sub-centres, 13 percent PHCs and 9 percent CHCs conform to Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) (these are a set of uniform standards published in January/February 2007, envisaged to improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the country). Or look at what the state of specialists in states which should have been more alert to their health status reveals — Gujarat needed 1,392 specialists, but the report records that only 13 specialists were in place. Uttar Pradesh needed 2,844 specialists but had just 816; Madhya Pradesh needed 1,236 but had a mere 46. Rajasthan needed 2,192 but had 438.

An insurance push alone, thus, is no remedy for the disease.