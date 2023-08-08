Meet the Meteor Scientist From Kerala Who Has a Minor Planet Named After Him

Some 600 million kilometres from the earth, along the Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter, lies a minor planet, which is about 4.5 km in diameter and takes about 4.2 years to go around the sun.

What's so special about it, you ask? This minor planet (which is essentially an asteroid) called '33928 Aswinsekhar' has been named after a meteor scientist from India – who, perhaps, is the only such professional scientist in the country and among a few hundred in the world.

"You can rest assured that this minor planet would never hit the earth," quips 38-year-old Dr Aswin Sekhar, who was bestowed the honour by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), alongside three other Indian scientists, in June this year.