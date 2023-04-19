Indian Space Policy: How Can It Give a Boost to the Emerging Private Sector?

Not too long ago, The New York Times, in an opinion piece, had 'mocked' the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after it placed the Mangalyaan robotic probe in orbit around Mars.

An NYT cartoon, which showed a farmer with a cow knocking on the door of a room marked 'Elite Space Club', drew massive ire from not just Indians, but from people in other parts of the world.

The newspaper was quick to apologise, clarifying that the message the cartoon tried to convey was how space exploration is "no longer the exclusive domain of rich, Western countries."

And it appears that things have actually turned around for India in the space space sector.